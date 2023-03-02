Main Photo

Eric Cole, left, and Chris Kirk, right, walk off the 18th green after regulation play.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — LIV Golf chose to start its new season when the PGA Tour’s biggest stars were certain to be taking the week off. What the rival league got was a reminder that a tour offering no guarantees can still deliver when least expected.

The Honda Classic was the odd tournament out during five weeks of big-money events on the PGA Tour, one reason it attracted only eight players from the world’s top 50, the weakest field so far this year.

