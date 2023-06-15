Main Photo

Oakland Athletics’ Jace Peterson, left, scores next to Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia on a double by Brent Rooker during the seventh inning.

 JED JACOBSOHN/AP PHOTO

OAKLAND, Calif. — Pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez broke a tie with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Tuesday night in front of a spirited crowd at the Coliseum.

The A’s drew a season-high attendance of 27,759 as Oakland fans held a “reverse boycott” to protest the team’s planned move to Las Vegas.

Recommended for you