New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge gestures after hitting a solo home-run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning.

 CAEAN COUTO/AP PHOTO

SEATTLE — Anthony Volpe, Greg Allen and Isiah Kiner-Falefa took care of the heavy lifting early. Aaron Judge provided the final punch.

Judge homered for the third time in two games, Volpe and Allen also went deep and the New York Yankees stretched their winning streak to four with a 10-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

