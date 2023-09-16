Main Photo

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a grand slam next to Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire during the second inning during the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Boston.

 MICHAEL DWYER/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Aaron Judge hit a grand slam, DJ LeMahieu broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 8-5 on Thursday night to split a doubleheader.

Oswald Peraza hit his first career homer, a two-run shot in the ninth for the Yankees (74-73), who won three of four at Boston to draw even with their rival at the bottom of the AL East.

