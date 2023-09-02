Main Photo

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips answers a question. The Atlantic Coast Conference has cleared the way for Stanford, California and SMU to join the league.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The Atlantic Coast Conference voted Friday to add Stanford, California and SMU to the league next year, providing a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creating a fourth super conference in major college sports.

The additions make the ACC the latest power conference to expand its membership and footprint westward. Starting in August 2024, the league with Tobacco Road roots in North Carolina will increase its number of football schools to 17 and 18 in most other sports, with Notre Dame remaining a football independent.

