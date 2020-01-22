ST. PAUL, Minn. — Noel Acciari scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 Monday night for their fifth straight win.
Acciari tipped a shot from the point by Mark Pysyk that was first tipped by Aaron Ekblad. A video review upheld the goal and gave Florida its first regulation victory in Minnesota. Since a 2001 scoreless tie during the Wild’s inaugural season, Minnesota was 10-0-1 at home against Florida, including seven wins in a row.
Keith Yandle had a goal and three assists, and Aleksander Barkov added a goal and an assist for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves in his second consecutive start.
Luke Kunin had two goals, Zach Parise scored on the power play and Jared Spurgeon added a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Alex Stalock stopped 20 shots.