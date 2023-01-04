Main Photo

Ken Block, center, the co-founder of DC Shoes and a pro rally driver who won multiple medals at the X-Games, died Monday, in a snowmobiling accident near his home in Park City, Utah. Block was 55.

 AP FILE PHOTO

SALT LAKE CITY — Ken Block, a motorsports icon known for his stunt driving and for co-founding the action sports apparel brand DC Shoes, died on Monday in a snowmobiling accident near his home in Utah.

Block, 55, “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him," the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The incident occurred in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

