Miami Marlins’ Jean Segura (9) hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Marcell Ozuna hopes his two-homer outing against the Miami Marlins is the spark that he needs to break out of his early season slump.

Ozuna hit a grand slam among his two home runs, Ronald Acuña Jr also homered and the Atlanta Braves went deep six times to roll past the Marlins 14-6 Wednesday night.

