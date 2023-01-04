Main Photo

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) jumps to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1).

 ALLISON DINNER/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row.

“Bam was just Mr. Reliable all game long,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He was able to really help us control the game from a paint standpoint.”

