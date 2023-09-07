Main Photo

Utah fans hold a sign during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Florida.

 RICK BOWMER/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — The Southeastern Conference was sort of a no-show in Week 1. The powerhouse league, which boasts 13 of the last 17 national championships, went 0-3 in marquee matchups.

Florida (at No. 14 Utah), South Carolina (vs. No. 21 North Carolina) and then-No. 5 LSU (against eighth-ranked Florida State) each lost by double digits in primetime, non-conference games. The trio got dumped by a combined 48 points and showed significant flaws in their season openers.

