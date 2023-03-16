Main Photo

Alabama forward Brandon Miller shoots a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in the finals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

 JOHN AMIS/AP PHOTO

This isn’t the type of NCAA Tournament that will give NBA fans an idea of what they can expect in the upcoming draft.

The likely first two picks in the draft – Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson – aren’t playing college basketball. That’s a major change from last year, when the first six picks in the draft all had played in the NCAA Tournament a few months earlier.

