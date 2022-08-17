Main Photo

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara aims a pitch in the seventh inning.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara threw seven innings of four-hit ball and the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Monday night.

Although the Padres made Alcantara throw 76 pitches through the first four, the All-Star right-hander notched his 17th outing of at last seven innings. Alcantara (11-5) walked two and struck out seven on 108 pitches.

