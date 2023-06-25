Main Photo

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Sebastian Korda, of the US, during their mens singles semifinal match at the Queens Club tennis tournament.

 ALBERTO PEZZALI/AP PHOTO

LONDON — Carlos Alcaraz is starting to feel like a veteran on grass, despite playing in only the third tournament of his young career on the surface.

The 20-year-old Spaniard reached his first ATP final on grass and moved one win away from reclaiming the top ranking by taking out Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 at the Queen’s Club Championships on Saturday.

