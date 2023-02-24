Main Photo

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves to Cameron Norrie of Britain during the final match of the Argentina Open ATP.

 NATACHA PISARENKO/AP PHOTO

RIO DE JANEIRO — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the Rio Open on Wednesday, with his mind already set for a year-long contest with Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 ranking.

The 19-year-old defending champion closed out the last two games of a match suspended the previous day because of rain to complete a 6-4, 6-4 win over Mateus Alves.

