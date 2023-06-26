Britain Tennis Queens Club

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, kisses the trophy after defeating Alex de Minaur, of Australia, 6/4, 6/4 in the mens singles final match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday.

 ALBERTO PEZZALI/AP PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz won the Queen’s Club Championships final on Sunday for his first ATP title on grass and reclaimed the top ranking, ensuring he will enter Wimbledon next month as the No. 1 seed.

Despite struggling at times in the first set, Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 for his fifth title of the year and 11th overall.

