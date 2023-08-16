Main Photo

Former NFL running back Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and the Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died. He was 28.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida, authorities said. He was 28.

Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

