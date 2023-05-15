IndyCar Indianapolis Auto Racing

Alex Palou, of Spain, jumps off his car to his crew as he celebrates winning the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou sent an early message by aggressively passing pole-winner Christian Lundgaard on the first lap of the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

He was driving to win — and wasn’t leaving anything to chance.

