Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes part in drills.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Tyreek Hill runs fast, talks fast, thinks fast. The standout wide receiver was not, however, a fast learner when he came to the Miami Dolphins.

The playbook may as well have been in a different language when Hill arrived in Miami from Kansas City this spring. He eventually went to receivers coach Wes Welker and revealed that he didn’t initially understand anything he was seeing.

