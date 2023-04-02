NCAA LSU Virginia Tech

An all-women officiating crew stands at mid court during the national anthem before an NCAA Women’s Final Four semifinals basketball game between LSU and Virginia Tech Friday, March 31, in Dallas.

 TONY GUTIERREZ/AP PHOTO

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has an entirely female crew working the national semifinals and championship game at the women’s Final Four this weekend.

It’s the first time that’s ever happened, according to the organization. The NCAA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year, which makes it fitting that there’s all-female crews.

