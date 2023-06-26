LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — A.J. Allmendinger pulled away on the second overtime restart Saturday to win his second NASCAR Xfinity race this year and 17th of his career at the Nashville Superspeedway in the Tennessee Lottery 250.

“I spent a lot of years not winning anything, so I need wins just to make me mentally OK every week,” Allmendinger said. “And whether it’s Cup or Xfinity, this is why you go out here, do this is, to try to win races. ... So I don’t take anything for granted.”

