Mets Arbitration Baseball

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after a call was overturned during the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. Pete Alonso agreed Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 on a $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets for next season to avoid salary arbitration.

 BILL KOSTRUM/AP PHOTO, FILE

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason.

Recommended for you