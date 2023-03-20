WBC Baseball US Venezuela Baseball

Venezuela's Jose Altuve is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against the U.S., Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

WEST PALM BEACH — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has a broken right thumb and needs surgery after getting hurt in Venezuela’s 9-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States at the World Baseball Classic.

The Astros said Sunday they will announce a prognosis for the second baseman after the operation.

