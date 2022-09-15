Main Photo

Robert “Bojo” Ackah, center, and Fik-Shun, left, perform during the announcement of the first Thursday Night Football on Prime Video matchup.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Not many people get to be a pioneer at 77 years old, especially in sports broadcasting.

That will be the case, though, when Al Michaels calls Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Prime Video.

Recommended for you