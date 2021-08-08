TOKYO — The second to last day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics produced a gold medal bonanza for the United States.
The Americans kept up their domination in men's basketball and women's water polo with gold medal victories in both on Saturday, and Allyson Felix won her 11th career medal with a gold one as part of the U.S. women's winning 4x400-relay team.
And the American men finally delivered a sprint gold medal in the 4x400-relay, the final track race of the Tokyo Games.
Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history as the U.S. held off France 87-82 to win the gold medal for the 16th time in 19 tries.
The Americans had started their tournament with a loss to France, then ran off five consecutive victories.
“Everybody was questioning us,” U.S. forward Draymond Green. “This is special.”
It certainly was for Durant, who carried the team through so many victories, and coach Gregg Popovich, who adds the gold medal to five NBA championships he’s won with the San Antonio Spurs.
“This one feels good because we went through a lot. We had a lot of first-time guys on the team, new experience for everyone on the team, COVID, the kind of bubble we were in, no fans, no one expecting us to lose," Durant said.
Popovich called coaching in the Olympics “the most responsibility I've ever felt.”
“You’re playing for so many people that are watching, and for a country, and other countries involved. The responsibility was awesome," Popovich said.
The gold medal wasn't secure until Durant made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left.
“I think when we look back at the competition we’ll be proud of ourselves," said France's Even Fournier. “We weren’t far off ... We're getting better.”
Felix became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 Friday night. She passed Carl Lewis for the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of her 11 medals, seven are gold.
Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time mark in track with 12 medals from 1920-28.
The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one. Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.
“Allyson is an amazing athlete. I’m astonished by everything she does, even coming out here at her last Games,” Mu said. “It’s just great to be with her, kind of starting my career off. That’s really nice.”
The American men's relay team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin won the fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4x400 since 1996.