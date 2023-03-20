APTOPIX Andorra Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, left, interviews United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin after she won an alpine ski, women’s World Cup giant slalom race, in Soldeu, Andorra, Sunday.

 ALESSANDRO TROVATI/AP PHOTO

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won her 21st career giant slalom at the World Cup Finals Sunday as the American standout ended the season with yet another record.

The victory moved Shiffrin past Vreni Schneider, a week after matching the Swiss skier’s mark of 20 World Cup GS victories. The American has won seven of the last eight events and took the GS world title last month.

