Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, left, hugs relief pitcher Tanner Scott, right, after the team’s 5-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics.

 GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ/AP PHOTO

OAKLAND, Calif. — Brian Anderson homered, Pablo López pitched six scoreless innings and the Miami Marlins withstood Oakland’s ninth-inning rally to beat the Athletics 5-3 on Tuesday night.

López (8-8) struck out five, allowing four hits and two walks in his first career start against Oakland. The right-hander snapped a three-game losing streak.

