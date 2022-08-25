OAKLAND, Calif. — Brian Anderson homered, Pablo López pitched six scoreless innings and the Miami Marlins withstood Oakland’s ninth-inning rally to beat the Athletics 5-3 on Tuesday night.
López (8-8) struck out five, allowing four hits and two walks in his first career start against Oakland. The right-hander snapped a three-game losing streak.
“I’m grateful for every single opportunity,” López said. “I’m just looking to go out there and perform, give my team a chance and not take anything for granted.”
Added Marlins manager Don Mattingly: “You know Pablo’s going to keep coming and keep fighting and get better. I thought he located the ball really well today as the game went on.”
Anderson broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a solo home run to left. Miami added four runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Jesús Aguilar and Jacob Stallings and a two-run double by Jerar Encarnación.
“That was fun,” Anderson said. “We had good life in the dugout the whole time, trying to keep that rhythm and that flow going. It was a fun one today.”
The A’s got on the board in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Stephen Vogt, ending a 17-inning scoreless streak. Shea Langeliers followed with an RBI double and Jonah Bride added a sacrifice fly to bring Oakland within two.
But with a runner on third and two outs, Tanner Scott retired Sheldon Neuse on a grounder to shortstop to earn his 19th save in 24 opportunities.
“That club in there, they fight, and it showed again tonight,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “They didn’t just shut it down and they haven’t done that all year.”
Athletics rookie Zach Logue lost his fourth consecutive start despite a career-high seven strikeouts. Logue (3-8) gave up two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Oakland reliever Domingo Acevedo surrendered three runs in two-thirds of an inning.
The A’s drew an attendance of 4,028 a night after their second-smallest crowd of 2,630. Oakland fell to 19-41 at home, clinching a losing home record for the first time since 2016.