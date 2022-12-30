Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Montreal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak (28) during the first period.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa’s Alec Connell (Feb. 28, 1925-Feb. 22, 1927) and Toronto’s Turk Broda (Dec. 9, 1939-Jan. 23, 1941) both had 12-game streaks.

Recommended for you