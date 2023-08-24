Main Photo

Andy Ogletree was the U.S. Amateur champion without a place to play when he took part in the first LIV Golf event last year and was shut off from the PGA Tour.

ATLANTA — Andy Ogletree was the U.S. Amateur champion without a place to play when he took part in the first LIV Golf event last year and was shut off from the PGA Tour. He didn’t have a contract with LIV and still doesn’t.

But he found his place on the Asian Tour, particularly the “International Series,” a series of $2 million events with funding from LIV.

