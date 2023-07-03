JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Angela Stanford took advantage of Trish Johnson's late collapse Saturday at Sultan's Run to win the Senior LPGA Championship.

Five strokes back entering the day and four behind playing the final hole, the 45-year-old Stanford birdied the par-4 18th for a 7-under 65 and an eventual one-stroke victory over the 57-year-old Johnson.

