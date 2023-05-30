Marlins Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Sam Bachman throws to the plate during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, May 26, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It didn’t take long for Sam Bachman to make his big league debut.

The 23-year-old right-hander was promoted by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and became the first top-10 pick from the 2021 amateur draft to play in the majors when he pitched the final two innings of a 6-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Recommended for you