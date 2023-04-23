The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of April will give Florida freshwater anglers a rainy season weather forecast and a first quarter moon phase. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to transition into a rainy season weather strategy to achieve success. Fish will not be close to cover but instead will be on the move in areas with moving water. The anglers who adjust to this seasonal migration activity will reap the benefits.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.

Recommended for you