The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of April will give Florida freshwater anglers a rainy season weather forecast and a first quarter moon phase. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to transition into a rainy season weather strategy to achieve success. Fish will not be close to cover but instead will be on the move in areas with moving water. The anglers who adjust to this seasonal migration activity will reap the benefits.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-lunar factors: Today the moon is two days away from being directly in the solar energy path – lunar high point, and on Thursday the first quarter moon will occur. A feed rating average of five to six will occur but on Thursday a seven rating will happen when the moon is overhead during the sunset period.
Weather factors: Today bright sunlight will occur as a minor front passes through the state. Starting Monday, a rainy season weather pattern will occur and is forecasted to last into next week. Significant cloud-cover and daily thunderstorm activity during the late morning and afternoon and evening hours will occur. Tuesday night a south wind will produce a barometric drop in pressure of 0.20 in hg. Fish will move deeper and out away from shoreline feeding areas. Expect fish to be away from protective cover after today.
Major solar-lunar period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of six or slightly better, from 3-6 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 52 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Thursday when a weekly high rating of seven occurs during the sunset hours. Friday and next weekend the feed rating diminishes to a four to five rating and becomes a minor period.
Minor solar lunar periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:13 a.m. producing a feed rating of five or slightly better from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Daily, the moonrise occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Thursday when a six rating occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through the weekend a rating of five occurs during the early afternoon hours.
A second minor lunar period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 4:01 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 3-5 a.m. Tuesday the underfoot moon begins to effect the sunrise period, producing a feed rating of five to six. Wednesday through Friday a feed rating of six or slightly better will occur from 6-9:30 a.m. Next weekend, a feed rating of six will occur from 8-11 a.m.
Best fishing days of week: Thursday the first quarter moon will cause fish to feed at above-average rates during the sunset and sunrise periods. However, due to a low pressure system occurring Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon, fish will be feeding as they adjust downward. Tuesday’s sunset period, and Wednesday’s underfoot-sunrise period will be very good. Not sure exactly how much this will negatively affect Thursday’s prime periods but I suspect there will be less hungry fish due to pre-front activity feeding during the thirty-six hours before.
Prime monthly periods: May 2-8, full moon; 16-22, new moon; May 31-June 6, weak full moon; 14-20, strong new moon; June 30-July 5, full moon; 14-19, strong new moon; July 29-Aug. 3, super full moon; 13-18, new moon; Aug. 28-Sep. 2, super full moon.
Florida fishing facts: During the month of April and May, Florida’s water management districts move water southward in preparation for the rainy season’s extreme weather. Water is currently flowing through all the water control structures. Rivers, streams, and canals are flowing and lake depths are dropping, according to a schedule proven to keep flooding from occurring. Lake Istokpoga, for instance, will drop two feet by June 1. The Kissimmee River is flowing water southward. And all this flowing water means, in most bodies of water, fish will be on the move. Find the moving water and you’ll find feeding fish.
It should be noted that there are many water bodies that are not controlled. Smaller lakes and streams experience the exact opposite of the larger bodies of water, and will increase in depth as the rainy season rainfall events occur. Fish will be moving upward as a result, but will still move into the flowing water influents and effluents areas.
Fishing safety notice: Alligators are aggressively mating, which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lakes and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30- to 60-day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed, call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators, call 911.
Lightning strikes are now a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiasts are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death; don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass fishing guide free information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations, which I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line and the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake, I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or FloridaBassFishing Forecast.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com: Customized bass guided trips on your boat are available. However, for the past six years I’ve focused on providing advanced gun training and use-of-force law and will schedule a bass fishing experience for you if I can. I am committed to bass angling and will continue to provide this article and publish it twice weekly on the Fishing Forecast webpage. But if operating a firearm legally, safely and effectively is a concern to you, give me a call.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait-only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. Custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services are available on customer’s boats. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com – The double “S” is not a typo.