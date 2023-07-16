Main Photo

Annie Park tees off from the fifth hole during the second round of the the LPGA Dana Open golf tournament.

 ISAAC RICHEY/THE BLADE VIA AP

Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes Friday in the Dana Open for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant.

Park closed her opening nine at Highland Meadows with a birdie on No. 18 and added birdies on the first four holes on the front nine. She also birdied Nos. 7 and 8, playing her final nine in 6-under 28 to reach 11-under 131.

