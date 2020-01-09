LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers gathered around Anthony Davis while the six-time All-Star writhed in pain on the Staples Center floor.
Another breezy blowout win had just become much less fun for the Lakers and their superstar big man, although it’s too soon to say just how serious it will be for their championship dreams.
Davis left in the third quarter after bruising his lower back on a painful fall during the Lakers’ sixth straight victory, 117-87 over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Davis bruised his sacrum — the bottom part of his spine above the tailbone — when he attempted to block Julius Randle’s driving shot. He got knocked off balance and fell awkwardly to the court, landing hard on his back with 2:45 left in the third.
The Lakers were anxious as they surrounded him under the basket.
“Fingers crossed, hope for the best, pray for the best,” coach Frank Vogel said.
Davis pounded the court in pain and stayed down for roughly two minutes, but eventually rose with his teammates’ help and then slowly walked off unaided.
“We’re hoping he’ll be fine, and we believe he’ll be fine,” said LeBron James, who played through illness. “Tough night for us.”
X-rays were negative, but Davis didn’t return to the game and he was scheduled for additional testing overnight. His agent, Rich Paul, said his client felt extremely sore.