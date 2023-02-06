Nets Irving Trade Basketball

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving reacts during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in New York. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Nets for a trade. He made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, a person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks were to remain private. It was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO, FILE

Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded.

And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas.

Recommended for you