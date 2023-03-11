NFL Combine Football

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, February. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins had not officially announced the deal.

