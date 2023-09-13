Main Photo

Alabama head coach Nick Saban paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas.

 VASHA HUNT/AP PHOTO

So much about Nick Saban’s 17 seasons at Alabama represents unprecedented success in college football that even the slightest dip in performance is notable.

For any other program, seemingly permanent residence in the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll going on nine consecutive seasons would be celebrated. For the Crimson Tide, it’s a sign of slippage.

