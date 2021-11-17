TAMPA — Bruce Arians is at a loss for words to explain what’s going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yes, injuries continue to impede the team’s progress, but the coach of the Super Bowl champions refuses to use the absence of several key players as an alibi for poor play in consecutive losses.
Sunday’s 29-19 loss to Washington (3-6) was especially hard to swallow, Arians said, because the Bucs (6-3) were coming off a bye and had a good week of preparation for an opponent that’s struggled both offensively and defensively this season.
“It’s very alarming to watch the energy we practiced with and show up with the lack of execution and energy on Sunday,” Arians said. “We have a lot of soul-searching to do.”
An injury-depleted secondary also was a factor in a loss to New Orleans before bye. Still, Arians reiterated there’s no excuse for the defense not getting the job done. Costly penalties continue to haunt the defending champs, who’ve been flagged 15 times for 142 yards in the past two games.
An offense missing Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski shoulders some of the blame, too, beginning with QB Tom Brady tossing a pair of interceptions in both losses.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” receiver Mike Evans said after the loss to Washington, which lost to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round of last season’s playoffs.
“I know we’re a better team than them and we didn’t get the job done,” Evans added. “That’s why you play on Sunday. You gotta go out there and give it your best.”
Arians stressed the Bucs have to play smarter and with more “energy and passion” than the past two games.
“Its baffling to me after the week of practice I watched these guys have, that we could play that poorly. ... We are doing one hell of a job on Monday through Friday, but we are not showing up on Sundays,” he said.