Ryan Armour was supposed to be out with a rib injury until late October. But he recovered in time to earn back his PGA Tour card and opens the season on Thursday.

Ryan Armour is starting another PGA Tour season at the Fortinet Championship, a surprise on so many levels he doesn’t know where to begin.

Having already missed a month in the spring with a back injury, the 46-year-old Armour had to shut it down after the 3M Open in July because of a stress fracture in his ribs. The early prognosis was getting back around Halloween.

