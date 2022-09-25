Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena watches his three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning.

 SCOTT AUDETTE/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Toronto 10-6 Friday night, tying the Blue Jays at the top of the AL wild-card standings.

The win clinched the season series — and the tiebreaker — for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays.

