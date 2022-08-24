Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena reacts after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tucker Davidson during the fifth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Monday night.

Jeffrey Springs pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Rays, who have won eight of 10 and moved a half-game ahead of Toronto and Seattle in the AL wild-card race.

