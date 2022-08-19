Main Photo

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez comes home to score as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay gets the throw on a double by Christian Arroyo during the second inning.

 KEITH SRAKOCIC/AP PHOTO

PITTSBURGH — Christian Arroyo had three hits and three RBIs, Alex Verdugo reached base five times and 42-year-old Rich Hill won for the first time in nearly two months as the Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games and got back to .500 at 59-59. Boston is four games behind Toronto in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

