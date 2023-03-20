Britain Soccer Premier League

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, March 19, 2023. 

 KRISTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP PHOTO

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Knocked out of Europe on Thursday, Arsenal's sights are now solely fixed on winning the Premier League title for the first time in 19 years.

And that elusive prize moved a step closer on Sunday as a 4-1 win against Crystal Palace moved Mikel Arteta's team eight points clear at the top of the table.

