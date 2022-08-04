Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Braxton Garrett pitches to Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino during the first inning.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Graham Ashcraft allowed one unearned run in a career high 8 1/3 innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to four games.

The 24-year-old Ashcraft (5-2) scattered five hits and struck out three. He was lifted after Jesús Aguilar’s one-out double in the ninth. Alexis Díaz relieved and retired the next two batters for his fourth save.

