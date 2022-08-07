Main Photo

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa is seen on the 13th green during the third round of the Women’s British Open.

 SCOTT HEPPELL/AP PHOTO

MUIRFIELD, Scotland — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday.

Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory.

Recommended for you