Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes tags out Houston Astros’ Chas McCormick (20) at third base during the fifth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven effective innngs and the AL West champion Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was hit on the left elbow by Corey Kluber’s pitch in the fifth and left one inning later with elbow discomfort. He was replaced by Mauricio Dubón.

