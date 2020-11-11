TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel they’re as good as their record, maybe even better.
The rest of the season will be about proving it after the most-lopsided loss of Tom Brady’s career raised questions about how a team that’s played so well at times could turn around and look as bad as they did against the New Orleans Saints.
“We know we’re not that type of team, especially against a team who we obviously wanted to really beat,” linebacker Lavonte David said Monday, reflecting on a 38-3 loss that dropped the Bucs from first place in the NFC South.
“To go out there and put on a show like that on Sunday night — guys feel some type of way about it,” David added. “All you can do is move on from it.”
At 6-3, the Bucs are still off to their best start since 2002, when they won 12 of their first 14 and went on win their only Super Bowl title.
Two of their three losses this season have come against the three-time defending division champion Saints, though, with the latest underscoring the Bucs still have a ways to go to overtake New Orleans as the best team in the NFC South.
Brady has thrown seven interceptions through nine games, five of them against the Saints, who also beat the Bucs 34-23 in Week 1.
“It’s about playing better and execution. We all have to do our job a lot better,” Brady said Sunday night. “When you play good teams, there’s little margin of error.”
Coach Bruce Arians said the team can’t afford to dwell on what’s already happened if it is going to realize its potential.
Brady said it starts with getting back on the practice field, learning from mistakes and getting better every day.
“It’s not about predicting the future. I’m not here to say, ‘This is what we’re going to do based on losing a game,’” the six-time Super Bowl champion said.
“We’re going to get back to work and try and do a lot better next week,” Brady added. “We’ve got to win one game. We’re 6-3. I wish we we’re a lot better than that, but that’s where we’re at.”
Sunday night’s loss stopped a three-game winning streak that included a 38-10 blowout of the then-unbeaten Green Bay Packers.
The Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders are the only teams the Bucs have beaten who currently have winning records. They also have wins over the Broncos, Chargers, Panthers and Giants, who are a combined 10-24.
“I think that’s how you’re usually judged,” Arians said. “We were pretty good against Green Bay and really poor against New Orleans.”