LAKE BUENA VISTA — The NBA restart has elements of strangeness for every team.
For the Orlando Magic, it’s most peculiar.
When they turn on the televisions in their rooms at Walt Disney World, they can watch their local newscasts. They’re only a few miles from their respective homes. And yet the Magic, like everyone else at the restart, are not able to see their families or friends for the next few weeks at least.
“I really don’t know what impact that will have, the fact that we’re local and we’re a half-hour drive from most of our homes,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “I honestly don’t know. Maybe that’ll help. Maybe it’ll be more distracting. I really don’t know.”
They’re about to find out.
Orlando is one of three teams competing for the last two Eastern Conference playoff spots and, on paper, figure to have a pretty strong chance. The Magic are a half-game behind No. 7 Brooklyn and 5-1/2 games clear of No. 9 Washington. If the Magic finish eighth and the ninth-place team is within four games of them when the seeding matchups end, they’ll go into a play-in series.
But Brooklyn’s roster has been decimated — there’s no five-man combination of Nets players at Disney that have played together for even five minutes this season — and Washington’s hopes of a playoff rally took a huge hit when Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans, its two leading scorers, decided not to play in the restart.
“We have a chance obviously to get back into playoffs for the second year in a row, which would be a good accomplishment for us,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “And then I think that they want to get playing in a way that we can be a factor once the playoffs begin.”