JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — A Madrid derby will decide the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Atlético Madrid rallied with two late goals to beat Barcelona 3-2 in a back-and-forth game on Thursday, setting up a meeting against city rival Real Madrid in Sunday’s final at the revamped Spanish Super Cup.
Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 in the first semifinal at King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Wednesday.
Atlético and Real Madrid only made it to the tournament this year because the Spanish soccer federation debuted a “Final Four” format as part of a three-year lucrative deal to play in Saudi Arabia. Previously, only the Spanish league champion — Barcelona last season — and the Copa del Rey winner — Valencia — participated.
“We deserved it,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone said. “We knew we had to be patient, we were playing against a very good opponent. We had the feeling that if we could tie the game we would eventually win it, and that’s what happened.”