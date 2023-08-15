Braves Mets Baseball

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., right, steals second base in front of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, left, during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in New York.

 ADAM HUNGER/AP PHOTO

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to create an entirely new club for baseball’s top power-and-speed threats.

Acuña stole his 55th base Sunday night in Atlanta’s 7-6 loss to the New York Mets. The star outfielder also has 26 home runs. No player has ever reached 30 homers and 60 steals in the same season.

