John Peers, left, and Storm Sanders, of Australia, hold up the championship trophy after winning the mixed doubles final.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — John Peers had fallen short 31 times in Grand Slam mixed doubles tournaments before finding the perfect partner — right in his own country.

Peers and fellow Australian Storm Sanders won the U.S. Open title Saturday by rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory over the team of Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

